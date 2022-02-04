Community West Bank eliminates fees for account overdrafts

Fee change is to assist underserved clients, bank says

– Community West Bank recently announced the elimination of non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees for overdrafts on personal checking accounts, beginning in February. The bank will also eliminate the transfer fee from savings accounts for overdraft protection and the daily overdraft fee for personal accounts, beginning in February. Every Community West Bank personal checking account client is eligible for the elimination of these fees, without requirements or restrictions.

Community West Bank, based in Goleta, operates in Paso Robles at 567 Spring St.

“Eliminating fees for overdrafts on personal accounts reflects our focus on providing financial service to help assist underserved clients,” said bank President Bill Filippin. “Community West Bank is taking a leadership position on this issue in the communities we serve on California’s Central Coast, and we are committed to offering services which enable our clients to protect their accounts from overdrafts.”

A Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report issued in December 2021 found nationally that NSF and overdraft fees disproportionately impact small balance account holders and vulnerable communities.

As many as 95% of consumers nationally who paid overdraft fees in 2020 were financially vulnerable, according to the 2021 FinHealth Spend Report. Among financially vulnerable households with checking accounts, over 40% averaged 9 or more overdrafts during 2020, resulting in annual overdraft fees of hundreds of dollars per household on average.

