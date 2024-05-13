Company offers eco-friendly alternative to cardboard moving boxes

Reusable bin rental service offers an eco-friendly alternative that streamlines the packing process

– A new local company aims to revolutionize the moving process by offering an alternative to traditional cardboard boxes. Jeff Brown has launched EZPak Bins, an online rental service based in San Luis Obispo, that provides plastic moving bins for rent. The company’s mission is to simplify and help people be more environmentally friendly by eliminating the need for cardboard boxes.

EZPak Bins operates by allowing customers to order bins online according to the size of their home. The company offers free delivery of the bins to the customer’s current location on a selected date. After packing, customers can move the bins to their new location, where EZPak Bins will pick them up. The process is facilitated by the user-friendly website, ezpakbins.com, which enables customers to order bins, select drop-off and pickup dates, and purchase additional moving supplies.

Jeff Brown, the owner of EZPak Bins, emphasized the cost-effectiveness and convenience of the service. “Most people just don’t realize how much money they end up spending on cardboard boxes and moving supplies,” Brown stated. “You no longer have to waste time making multiple trips to buy boxes and supplies – with delivery right to your door and pickup included in the rental.”

With EZPak Bins, customers can bid farewell to wasteful and expensive cardboard boxes. The reusable and durable bin rental service offers an eco-friendly alternative that streamlines the packing process.

EZPak Bins is headquartered in San Luis Obispo and serves the Central Coast and San Joaquin Valley of California.

In addition to offering plastic moving bins, EZPak Bins provides wardrobe boxes sized 24”x 24”x 48” and stemware and plate storage for rent. The company caters to both individuals and businesses seeking moving supplies.

Jeff Brown and his wife, Ashlee, who co-own the business, are long-time residents of San Luis Obispo. Both are Cal Poly graduates, and Jeff played rugby for Cal Poly before graduating in 2001. The couple has spent the last 23 years working in finance.

The idea for EZPak Bins stemmed from the Browns’ personal experience of moving homes and realizing the inefficiency and waste associated with cardboard boxes. “We recently moved homes wasting hundreds of dollars on cardboard boxes & moving supplies,” Jeff said. “To celebrate our completed move we endured over a month of the all too familiar cut up as many of the used 100 boxes each week as possible and place them into the recycling game. We thought there has got to be a lower cost & less wasteful option than boxes. From this experience EZPak Bins was born!”

