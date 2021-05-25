Concert series will return to California Mid-State Fair

‘We probably will not be able to book huge acts’

–After a year-long pause at the California Mid-State Fair, organizers of the fair recently announced a return of the Bud Light Concert Series when the fair opens July 21 – Aug 1, 2021.

“The Bud Light Concert Series will probably not look exactly like every other previous year… as we probably will not be able to book huge acts,” fair spokesman Tom Keffury said. “However, we are committed to book as big and popular acts as we possibly can, all the while being safe and adhering to all state and local health guidelines.”

In the past, concerts at the Grandstand Arena occurred each night of the fair, with headliners such as Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, and Pitbull. This year, organizers are planning for smaller, local bands to perform with fewer concerts in the Grandstand Arena as most headliners are not touring in California until the fall.

“Please know, we are working hard to get back open safe and as close to normal as possible,” Keffury said.

Tickets for the California Mid-State Fair will go on sale in June. More information about the concert series and tickets can be found at midstatefair.com.

