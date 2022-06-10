Concerts in the park kicks off in Downtown City Park

Concerts continue every Thursday night through the summer

– Concerts in the Park returned to the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles Thursday night.

Stifel Investing is a major sponsor of the concerts. A representative from Stifel introduced the band, Sound Investment. The connection between the band and the sponsor was coincidental.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the live music on low-back chairs and blankets scattered through the park. Beverages were available for concert-goers, but if attendees wanted food, they were encouraged to patronize downtown restaurants.

Linda Plescia of the Paso Robles Parks Department, who coordinates the concerts, said a light wind came up just before 6 p.m. The breeze made the environment a delight for the gazebo concert. Plescia said the turnout was excellent for the first concert of the year. The concerts will continue every Thursday night through the summer.

