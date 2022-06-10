Paso Robles News|Friday, June 10, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Concerts in the park kicks off in Downtown City Park
  • Follow Us!

Concerts in the park kicks off in Downtown City Park 

Posted: 7:31 am, June 10, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason

Concert with tree

Concerts continue every Thursday night through the summer

– Concerts in the Park returned to the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles Thursday night.

Stifel Investing is a major sponsor of the concerts. A representative from Stifel introduced the band, Sound Investment. The connection between the band and the sponsor was coincidental.Concert with group

Hundreds of people enjoyed the live music on low-back chairs and blankets scattered through the park. Beverages were available for concert-goers, but if attendees wanted food, they were encouraged to patronize downtown restaurants.

Linda Plescia of the Paso Robles Parks Department, who coordinates the concerts, said a light wind came up just before 6 p.m. The breeze made the environment a delight for the gazebo concert. Plescia said the turnout was excellent for the first concert of the year.Concert from Pine Street sideThe concerts will continue every Thursday night through the summer.

For a list of performing bands, click here. 


Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories