Concerts in the Park seeking musical talent for 2020 season 

Posted: 5:33 am, December 17, 2019 by News Staff

Concerts in the park paso robles

–Paso Robles Recreation Services and the Paso Robles REC Foundation are currently accepting applications for interested performers for the 2020 Summer Concerts in the Park series. This highly popular family-friendly concert series attracted over 25,000 attendees in the summer of 2019 and has been an annual tradition throughout the area since 2001. All shows are free and feature a wide variety of local and regional musical entertainment in the City Park gazebo.

“We were thrilled with the outstanding attendance and community support for our Summer Concerts in the Park Series last summer,” commented Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager for the City of Paso Robles. “Our varied line-up of talented musicians delivered fabulous shows and we’re looking forward to assembling another crowd-pleasing schedule of performances for the 2020 season.”

Concerts will take place on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m., June 4 through Aug. 13, 2020. Musicians interested in consideration for the 2020 season must submit a press kit by Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 containing the following materials:

• A completed band interest form, available at www.prcity.com/concertsinthepark
• One to two relevant videos of previous performances in the last three years
• CD demo or downloadable songs
• Website or Facebook page information or link
• Setlist to cover a two-hour set
• Two references

Interested performers must email an electronic press kit (EPK) by the January 17, 2020 deadline to Recreation Services Administrative Assistant Wyatt Lund at wlund@prcity.com or submit a physical press kit to Concerts in the Park, Attention: Wyatt Lund, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles, CA 93446. For more information, please contact Wyatt Lund at (805) 237-3990 or at the email address above.

