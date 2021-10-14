Coner Boaen promoted at Madrone Landscapes

New leadership focused on heightened client service and team training

– Central Coast firm Madrone Landscapes recently promoted Coner Boaen to maintenance manager. Coner brings more than 18 years of experience in all aspects of landscape construction and service. Under his supervision, the maintenance team members will focus on exceptional customer service and communication with clientele.

The maintenance team services both residential and commercial accounts, from private custom homes and entire HOA subdivisions to single commercial buildings and large commercial complexes. Commercial property owners appreciate Madrone’s speed and tidiness. Residential clients value the detail-oriented attention they provide, from irrigation to pruning to plant care.

Madrone has long been proud to go beyond simple mow and blow services, a philosophy Coner embraces. “From our Weekly Maintenance or Garden Detail Maintenance services to our Healthy Gardens option, Madrone focuses on plant health, aesthetics, and the effective use of water,” Coner states. “Just as every garden is different, every client has their own unique expectations for their garden and how they work with us. Our services deliver what an individual property or garden needs when it needs it.”

“It is extremely gratifying to move Coner into a position of leadership,” says Rick Mathews, Madrone Landscapes Owner and Founder. “Coner is known for his quality of work, communication, and professionalism. He is a familiar face to our clients. They appreciate his in-depth knowledge of landscape maintenance practices and procedures, which equates to high-quality landscapes and customer satisfaction.”

As manager of the Madrone Landscapes maintenance department, Coner will concentrate on providing consistent, skillful supervision and training, ensuring excellent and reliable service to Madrone clientele.

