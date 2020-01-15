Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Congressional candidate campaigns in Templeton 

Posted: 9:32 am, January 15, 2020 by News Staff

Congressional candidate Andy Caldwell campaigned Tuesday night at Bovino Vineyards in Tempelton. Caldwell is challenging Congressman Salud Carbajal in the 24th Congressional District. Both candidates are from northern Santa Barbara County.

Former Congresswoman Andrea Seastrand introduced Caldwell to about 75 people who crowded into the Bovino Vineyards tasting room. Caldwell told the crowd that Carbajal does not serve San Luis Obispo County or northern Santa Barbara County. He says Carbajal serves only Montecito and Santa Barbara. That’s where he gets his campaign donations.

Election Caldwell shaking handsCaldwell grew up in Lompoc and formed the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture, and Business in Santa Barbara County. Today, COLAB also has a chapter in San Luis Obispo County. Caldwell says, “I remember where I came from. The only gated community in Lompoc is the federal prison.”

Caldwell says it’s important that he makes a good showing in the March primary in order to get support from Washington DC Republicans.

The primary is March 3rd.

Comments

Posted in:  Politics
