Congressman, armed services committee chairman visit Vandenberg Space Force Base

Congressman Salud Carbajal and House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith tour base, discuss infrastructure needs, military space operations, commercial launch opportunities

– On Saturday, Oct. 16, Congressman Salud Carbajal and Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Rep. Adam Smith, visited Vandenberg Space Force Base to discuss the base’s pivotal role in advancing our nation’s military, civil, and commercial space capabilities.

“It was an honor to have Chairman Smith at Vandenberg Space Force Base this weekend so he could witness firsthand the important work being done on the Central Coast to enhance our national security and strengthen our economy,” said Congressman Carbajal. “Our district is privileged to host the premiere west coast launch site for military, civil, and commercial space operations, and I am proud to have used my seat on the Armed Services Committee to bring home federal resources that help the base fulfill its missions and compete in a 21st century economy. I will continue working with Chairman Smith to secure federal resources that support the base’s operations and create good-paying jobs for the surrounding community, which will be needed to offset job losses following the coming closure of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.”

“This weekend’s visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base showcased the vital work that our guardians perform every day in support of our national security space infrastructure, and the close strategic partnerships we have with allies when it comes to combined space operations,” said Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. “Vandenberg is central to U.S. military and commercial launch capabilities, a key function that both our national security and economic prosperity rely upon. As we work through this year’s National Defense Authorization Act, I will continue to support the Space Force Range of the Future initiative — which this base will play a vital role in.”

The House has already passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022, which includes funding and language designed to improve launch infrastructure at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Following Senate passage, the bill is expected to go through a Conference Committee before being enacted into law.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related