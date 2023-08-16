Congressman hosting panel on veterans’ exposure to toxic substances

Event marks first anniversary of the Honoring Our PACT Act

– On Thursday, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., United States Representative Jimmy Panetta (D-Carmel Valley) will host a panel of leaders from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and veterans in the Northern San Luis Obispo County community, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Honoring Our PACT Act being signed into law to ensure veterans exposed to toxic substances during service get the care they need.

The event will be held at the Paso Robles Elks Lodge No. 2364, located at 1420 Park Street in Paso Robles. Panelists will discuss the importance of these new benefits and care for veterans. VA representatives will be on-site to help veterans in attendance process their claims.

Leaders in attendance will include:

U.S. Representative Jimmy Panetta

Assistant Director of the Los Angeles VA Regional Office Jamie Cannon

Supervisor of Outreach & Community Relations and Veterans Experience Office for the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Jorge Merlos

Veterans Service Officer of San Luis Obispo County Veterans Morgan Boyd

President of the San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Collaboration Alan McKean

Commander of the Paso Robles American Legion # 50 Chris Rohrberg,

Local veterans

