Congressman opening new office in Paso Robles

New office will open in the coming weeks

– Congressman Jimmy Panetta, the elected U.S. Representative for District 19 (D-Carmel Valley), is opening a Congressional District Office in Paso Robles following congressional redistricting in 2022.

Northern San Luis Obispo County was divided from the southern part of the county and became part of District 19 for the 118th Congress, which was sworn in on Jan. 3 of this year.

Panetta submitted a proposal to lease a portion of the vacant Paso Robles Train Station for the district office, which was approved by the Paso Robles City Council at the Feb. 21 council session.

The lease agreement paves the way for the Congressional District Office to open in the coming weeks.

Residents of Paso Robles and the surrounding area will have the opportunity to meet with Panetta and his staff at the new office.

