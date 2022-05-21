Construction begins on new housing development

Groundbreaking to be held May 25

– After being annexed into the City of Paso Robles in 2004 the new Olsen – South Chandler Specific Plan 1,200+ unit housing development is beginning construction on May 25.

Known as Viñedo and located at the southeast corner of Paso Robles, the project will begin and the site grading process is the first step in construction. The Developer, Olsen 212 LLC, expects to see its first phase of homes completed in 2023, with full buildout taking place over the next 5-10 years.

“We’re excited to finally get to start bringing the vision for this project to life, and build much-needed new housing to the City of Paso Robles,” says project owner Danny Brose.

The project sits on 280+ acres adjacent to Linne Rd. and when complete will include 1,233 single-family and multi-family homes, extensive landscaping, community parks, recreational facilities, and over eight miles of hiking and bike trails.

The first phase of the project will include apartments, townhomes, and single-family dwellings with zero lot lines, the second phase will include single-family homes on larger lots and phase three will include larger homes on larger lots along with recreation facilities.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on the building site on Wednesday, May 25 from 4-6 p.m., the public is invited to attend and learn more about the project. More details here.

