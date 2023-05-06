Construction begins on new parking structure downtown SLO

– The City of San Luis Obispo has begun Phase 1 of the plan to build a new 163,000-square-foot parking structure “designed to contribute to the overall vibrancy, livability, and culture of downtown San Luis Obispo for generations to come,” according to the city. The first phase of work consists of demolition of the vacant buildings adjacent to the parking lot. The second phase, expected to begin in the fall, will start with groundbreaking for the new structure.

“We know many in our community are excited that this project is officially beginning,” said City Manager Derek Johnson. “The city is happy to build the first new parking structure in downtown SLO in 20 years and help set the stage for a new SLO Rep Theater. By investing in important pieces of public infrastructure like this one, we are one step closer to realizing our community’s vision for this part of the downtown core.”

The existing parking lot bordered by Monterey, Palm, and Nipomo streets will have minor impacts on several parking spaces beginning this week, as general work will begin to prepare for building demolition activity.

The lot will be closed the following week likely through the end of May to allow for demolition of vacant buildings. Work will fall between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding city holidays. Curbside and metered parking is available throughout downtown SLO. The city also has three safe and convenient existing parking structures located at the following addresses:

842 Palm Street

919 Palm Street

871 Marsh Street

Visit www.slocity.org/Parking to find current parking rates, accessible parking locations, links to easy payment mobile apps, and details about street parking pay stations.

The new structure, known as the Cultural Arts District Parking Structure, is the first step to paving the way for a pedestrian-friendly Cultural Arts District.

The Cultural Arts District Parking Structure will also increase downtown’s transportation options for community members, by adding more vehicle parking, electric vehicle charging stations, and bike storage. It will provide safe overnight parking options for downtown residents and 396 parking spaces downtown that will support nearby planned housing units, downtown employees and visitors, and the new SLO Rep Theater.

The development of the Cultural Arts District Parking Structure as well as the elevation of the rest of the cultural arts corridor is informed by the city’s Downtown Concept Plan which was originally outlined in 1993 and updated as recently as 2017.

For more information about this project, visit www.slocity.org/CulturalArtsParking.

