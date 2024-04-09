Categories: Top Stories
Construction begins on new Paso Robles housing development
Published on April 9th, 2024
Written by: News Staff
Planning Area 13 will be comprised of 107 residential lots, a community center, and a fitness center
– On Apr. 1, the City of Paso Robles Building Department issued permits for the first single-family residence planning area in the Olsen Specific Plan Development. Planning Area 13, located off Linne Rd and Hansen Rd, comprises 107 residential lots, a community center, and a fitness center, according to a social media post from the city.
Each lot will feature a single-family residence and an attached accessory dwelling unit (ADU), totaling 214 new housing units in Paso Robles. Construction has commenced, with plans to begin framing the first units in Aug: