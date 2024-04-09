Construction begins on new Paso Robles housing development

Top Categories

Array ( [0] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 8 [term_id] => 8 [taxonomy] => category [description] => The latest breaking news for Paso Robles and surrounding areas in San Luis Obispo County. [parent] => 0 [count] => 5893 [name] => Top Stories [slug] => top-stories [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 9 ) [1] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 19 [term_id] => 19 [taxonomy] => category [description] => Community news for the city of Paso Robles, CA 93446. [parent] => 0 [count] => 5042 [name] => Community [slug] => community [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 0 ) [2] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 6 [term_id] => 6 [taxonomy] => category [description] => Paso Robles Business News - The latest local news on businesses in and around Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County. [parent] => 0 [count] => 2835 [name] => Business [slug] => business [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 8 ) [3] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 14 [term_id] => 14 [taxonomy] => category [description] => Regional news for Paso Robles residents. Read reports from around San Luis Obispo County, the Central Coast and all of California. [parent] => 0 [count] => 2638 [name] => Region [slug] => region [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 0 ) [4] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 7 [term_id] => 7 [taxonomy] => category [description] => Paso Robles Entertainment News - Find the latest events and fun things to do in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County. [parent] => 0 [count] => 1884 [name] => Entertainment [slug] => entertainment [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 7 ) [5] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 10 [term_id] => 10 [taxonomy] => category [description] => Paso Robles Crime News - The latest local crime news reported from the Paso Robles Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. [parent] => 0 [count] => 1769 [name] => Crime [slug] => crime [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 4 ) [6] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 11 [term_id] => 11 [taxonomy] => category [description] => Paso Robles Politics and Political News - The latest political news for Paso Robles, CA, covering city hall, boards, commissions and the San Luis Obispo County Supervisors. [parent] => 0 [count] => 1687 [name] => Politics [slug] => politics [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 3 ) [7] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 5 [term_id] => 5 [taxonomy] => category [description] => Paso Robles Sports News – Covering local teams, sports and activities. [parent] => 0 [count] => 1490 [name] => Sports [slug] => sports [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 2 ) [8] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 12 [term_id] => 12 [taxonomy] => category [description] => The best local source of Paso Robles wine and travel news. Covering the wine industry of San Luis Obispo County. [parent] => 0 [count] => 1471 [name] => Wine [slug] => wine [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 0 ) [9] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 35 [term_id] => 35 [taxonomy] => category [description] => Recent obituaries for current or former residents of Paso Robles and surrounding areas. [parent] => 0 [count] => 1416 [name] => Obituaries [slug] => obituaries [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 0 ) [10] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 37 [term_id] => 37 [taxonomy] => category [description] => Atascadero newspaper reports with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media. [parent] => 0 [count] => 980 [name] => Atascadero [slug] => atascadero-news [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 0 ) [11] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 24 [term_id] => 24 [taxonomy] => category [description] => Opinions on topics of local interest including editorials, op-eds, columns and letters to the editor. [parent] => 0 [count] => 888 [name] => Opinion [slug] => opinion [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 0 ) [12] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 142 [term_id] => 142 [taxonomy] => category [description] => Paso Robles COVID-19 coronavirus news – The latest local news on about this important health topic in and around Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County. [parent] => 0 [count] => 860 [name] => COVID-19 [slug] => covid-19 [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 0 ) [13] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 29 [term_id] => 29 [taxonomy] => category [description] => News for residents of Templeton, CA 93465. [parent] => 0 [count] => 708 [name] => Templeton [slug] => templeton [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 0 ) [14] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 1 [term_id] => 1 [taxonomy] => category [description] => [parent] => 0 [count] => 245 [name] => Uncategorized [slug] => uncategorized [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 1 ) [15] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 54 [term_id] => 54 [taxonomy] => category [description] => [parent] => 0 [count] => 231 [name] => Edited [slug] => edited [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 0 ) [16] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 158 [term_id] => 158 [taxonomy] => category [description] => State news for Paso Robles residents. [parent] => 0 [count] => 221 [name] => State [slug] => state [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 0 ) [17] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 141 [term_id] => 141 [taxonomy] => category [description] => The Paso Robles History section is a regular feature of the Paso Robles Daily News called "Looking Back". [parent] => 0 [count] => 208 [name] => Paso Robles History [slug] => paso-robles-history [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 0 ) [18] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 172 [term_id] => 172 [taxonomy] => category [description] => Promoted articles [parent] => 0 [count] => 202 [name] => Special Report [slug] => special-report [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 0 ) [19] => stdClass Object ( [term_taxonomy_id] => 34 [term_id] => 34 [taxonomy] => category [description] => The Best of Paso Robles is a special section of the Paso Robles Daily News. The series recommends local businesses that the writers and editors have personally met and recommend. The companies listed here have proved themselves exceptional local providers of goods and services. [parent] => 0 [count] => 148 [name] => Best of Paso Robles [slug] => best-of-paso-robles [term_group] => 0 [term_order] => 0 ) )