Construction continues on new 4-story hotel on Pine Street

Hotel Ava expected to open in 2025

– Hotel Ava, an upscale hotel with spaces for restaurants and retail stores, has continued with construction on Pine Street amid setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and severe weather forecasts. The project was approved in 2014 by the Paso Robles Planning Commission and ground was broken in spring of 2019, with construction starting back up in March 2022. The new projected opening date is spring or summer of 2025.

“This hotel is meant to integrate with the downtown and add to it, from accessibility to the downtown core. It is our hope that a local can visit The Ava Hotel’s shops and restaurants and find it rewarding. We hope you will be pleased as progress continues,” said Debbie VanSteenwyk, owner and developer.

Hotel Ava, whose A-V-A stands for American Viticulture Area as an homage to the region’s agricultural presence, will be four stories tall with 151 rooms, including 173 parking spaces allocated for hotel guests, employees and locals visiting the amenities. There are six storefront spaces planned in the property. The local community and guests can dine at the three restaurants on the property: one restaurant and bar on the rooftop, one elegant restaurant at Pine Street and 10th Street, and one casual restaurant at Pine Street and 9th Street.

With Hotel Ava planned at Pine and 10th Street, the goal is to “integrate into the services the downtown has to offer… [and] lead to an increase in activity downtown and at surrounding retail and wineries,” VanSteenwyk said.

“The hotel will be a high-end, 4-star hotel and destination in the core of Downtown Paso. The project will support wine country tourism and expand the downtown pedestrian zone to the Train Station,” said Warren Frace, the Director of Community Development.

For more information regarding the progress of Hotel Ava, visit theavahotel.com.