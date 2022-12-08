Paso Robles News|Friday, December 9, 2022
Construction of Union Road, Golden Hill intersection progresses 

Posted: 8:27 am, December 8, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason
Car on temproary road

Car traveling on the temporary road.

Year-long project may finish ahead of schedule

– Construction of the dogbone-shaped roundabout at the corner of Union and Golden Hill roads in Paso Robles is about a month ahead of schedule. If the weather cooperates, the year-long project may finish ahead of schedule.

Culinary closer and clouds

The concrete curbs are carving the curves as the roundabout takes shape near the Paso Robles Culinary Arts Academy.

“Despite the recent rain, we’re making good progress,” says Capital Project Engineer Ditas Esperanza of the Paso Robles Public Works Department.

New roundabout planned at Golden Hill and Union Road intersection

Because of the limited space, the engineers designed a dogbone-shaped roundabout extending north and south on Golden Hill Road.

The concrete curbs are carving the curves as the roundabout takes shape near the Paso Robles Culinary Arts Academy. Because of the limited space, the engineers designed a dogbone-shaped roundabout extending north and south on Golden Hill Road.

If progress continues at the current rate, the roundabout may be open for commuters as early as August of 2023.

