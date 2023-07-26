Construction project aimed at improving Highway 1 bike safety

Shoulder closures planned starting this week

– A bicycle safety improvement project on Highway 1 in San Simeon near the Vista Del Mar intersection will result in shoulder closures. Construction began this week and is expected to be complete by mid-September.

This project will widen the shoulders on northbound and southbound Hwy. 1 to enhance bicycle safety. Crews will also install bike route signs, and replace an asphalt concrete dike and rumble strip. The overside drain at the south end of the project will be modified as well.

Bicycles and vehicles will need to share the road during construction. All lanes are expected to remain open during work except during the removal of K-rail at the end of the project, according to CalTrans. There will be traffic control with flaggers at that time.

The contractor for this $1 million project is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 social media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Share To Social Media