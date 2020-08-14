Construction projects continue along Highway 41 in Atascadero

–Construction projects continue along Morro Road (Highway 41) in Atascadero. Cal Trans crews continue to work on improving the sidewalks along Morro Road from 101 to San Gabriel Road. That road work requires major work on culverts and other obstacles on the shoulders of the roadway.

This week, crews are also relocating telephone poles on Highway 41 west of San Gabriel Road. Depending on their progress, one-way traffic control is expected to continue between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The traffic control will begin one mile west of San Gabriel Road for those traveling westbound, and one-half mile west of Old Morro Road for those headed eastbound from Morro Bay. The work is scheduled to be completed Thursday.

Motorists are reminded by Cal Trans to “slow for the cone zone.”

