Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 23, 2021
You are here: Home » Region » Controlled burn happening at Hearst San Simeon State Park
  • Follow Us!

Controlled burn happening at Hearst San Simeon State Park 

Posted: 7:05 am, February 23, 2021 by News Staff

prescribed burn SLO county–There will be a controlled burn of approximately 85 brush piles in Hearst San Simeon State Park starting Tuesday and continuing through Friday, March 5, 2021. Actual burn days will be determined by weather conditions and permit conditions. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5 p.m.

Burn piles are located at Hearst San Simeon State Park in the vicinity of the Washburn Campground within the Monterey pine forest.

The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards associated with high fuel density caused by tree mortality.

This operation is conducted by California State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District and Cal Fire.

Advertisement




Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Email this to someone

email

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.