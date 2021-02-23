Controlled burn happening at Hearst San Simeon State Park

–There will be a controlled burn of approximately 85 brush piles in Hearst San Simeon State Park starting Tuesday and continuing through Friday, March 5, 2021. Actual burn days will be determined by weather conditions and permit conditions. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5 p.m.

Burn piles are located at Hearst San Simeon State Park in the vicinity of the Washburn Campground within the Monterey pine forest.

The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards associated with high fuel density caused by tree mortality.

This operation is conducted by California State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District and Cal Fire.

