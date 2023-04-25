Controlled burn in Pozo area underway this week 

Paso Robles News|Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Posted: 5:59 am, April 25, 2023 by News Staff

controlled burn pozoSmoke may be visible in surrounding area

Cal Fire personnel will be conducting a broadcast burn on 300 acres of crushed, dead brush in the Pozo area of San Luis Obispo County through Thursday, April 27. Operations began on Monday.

The burn is tentatively scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. each day and conclude by 6 p.m.

The burn is being done in cooperation with the SLO County Fire Safe Council, SLO County Air Pollution Control District, the National Weather Service, the California Air Resources Board, and local landowners.

 

