Controlled burns to begin near Lake Nacimiento this week 

controlled burn mapSmoke will be visible from the surrounding communities for the duration of the burn

– Beginning Thursday, the burning of hazardous vegetation will occur in the Running Deer area along Gage Irving Road. In cooperation with the SLO County Fire Safe Council, Monterey County Water Resources Agency, SLO County Air Pollution Control District, PG&E, the National Weather Service, the California Air Resources Board, and local landowners, firefighters from Cal Fire will conduct a 400-acre burn.

Burning is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Smoke will be visible from the surrounding communities for the duration of the burn.

Cal Fire will have engines onsite during all burn operations and throughout the weekend. If conditions are not within the established weather and resource parameters, burning will be suspended until a later time, according to Cal Fire.

Prescribed burning is done in collaboration with the SLO County Air Pollution Control District. To monitor air quality in your neighborhood, visit SLOCleanAir.org.

 

