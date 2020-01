Convicted felon arrested on multiple charges in Morro Bay

–On Jan. 19, 2020 at 1:07 a.m., Jesse Cornelison was contacted by the Morro Bay Police Department during a traffic stop in the 700 block of Quintana Rd. Cornelison, a convicted felon, was found to be driving on a suspended driver’s license and in possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia. Cornelison was arrested at the scene booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Share this post!

Related