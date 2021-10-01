Convicted sex offender denied ability to serve sentence at home

Tyler Andree will now serve his court sentence in county jail

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has denied a convicted sex offender the ability to serve his sentence at home. In July, former high school teacher 25-year-old Tyler Andree of San Luis Obispo pled no contest to felony charges of having sex with a minor. On July 27, 2021, Andree applied for home detention but was denied.

The sheriff’s office has an appeal process in place so that potential candidates may have their application reviewed. Andree filed for an appeal and was approved based on a lack of previous crimes and a probation report; however, a further review was initiated based on it being a sex crime. The subsequent review resulted in Andree’s Home Detention being denied. Andree will now serve his court sentence in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says it takes crimes against children and sex crimes seriously, and that the decision to deny the appeal is in line with similar decisions in similar cases. The sheriff’s office evaluates all home detention cases on a case-by-case basis but generally crimes against children, sex crimes, or violent crimes do not qualify for home detention in order to ensure public safety.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related