Paso Robles News|Monday, April 22, 2024
Cool, cloudy weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles 

Posted: 8:28 am, April 22, 2024 by News Staff

cooler weather paso robles

Slight chance of rain in the forecast mid-week

– Cloudy, cooler weather is in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground. Monday’s forecasted high temperature is 69, with sunshine expected, but Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday should see cooler weather, clouds, as well as a slight chance of rain.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-to-upper 40s. A warming trend is in the forecast starting over the weekend and heading into next week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground. 

weather forecast paso robles

 

