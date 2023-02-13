Cool, windy weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Trace amounts of rainfall measured over weekend

– Paso Robles should see windy, cool weather this week, with daytime highs in the 50s, warming slightly towards the end of the week and into the weekend into the low 60s. Paso Robles measured .02” of rain Sunday morning. The current rainfall season total is 18.62.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Windy conditions are expected throughout the county this week. A gale warning is in effect for parts of the Central Coast, as well as a small craft advisory. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions, remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

“Batten down the hatches!” advises PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey, “Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 50 mph) northwesterly winds, a few light showers, freezing overnight temperatures, and a 14-to-16-foot northwesterly sea and swell are expected on Tuesday.”

