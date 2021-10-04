Cooler fall weather, cloudy skies in the forecast

– Cooler temperatures are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is 88-degrees but by Wednesday the daytime high is expected to peak at 76 and temperatures are expected to stay in the mid 70s until Sunday.

This first week of October will see gentle to moderate (8- to 18-mph) southerly to northwesterly (onshore) winds, a deepening marine layer with pockets of night and morning fog and mist along the beaches on Sunday through Wednesday, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey. The inland regions will remain clear; however, the coastal valleys will see night and morning low clouds. An approaching low-pressure system will bring increasing clouds and areas of fog and drizzle throughout the Central Coast on Thursday.

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Oct. 3: Cooling trend and a chance of rain. #CAwx https://t.co/80LQIsqHf1 pic.twitter.com/tpL3VVWNql — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) October 3, 2021

