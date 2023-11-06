Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 7, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Cooler fall weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Cooler fall weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:25 am, November 6, 2023 by News Staff

cooler weather

– Paso Robles should expect cooler and moderate fall weather this week, according to the latest weather forecast from Weather Underground.

Monday’s forecasted high temperature is 75, followed by 69 on Tuesday and 71 on Wednesday. By Friday, temperatures should begin to warm up slightly into the mid-70s. Overnight lows should be in the 40s this week, dipping into the upper 30s.

Currently, Weather Underground is predicting a chance of rain next week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

weather forecast paso robles

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.