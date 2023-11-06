Cooler fall weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

– Paso Robles should expect cooler and moderate fall weather this week, according to the latest weather forecast from Weather Underground.

Monday’s forecasted high temperature is 75, followed by 69 on Tuesday and 71 on Wednesday. By Friday, temperatures should begin to warm up slightly into the mid-70s. Overnight lows should be in the 40s this week, dipping into the upper 30s.

Currently, Weather Underground is predicting a chance of rain next week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

