Cooler fall weather in the forecast this week

Monday’s forecast is cloudy with a high of 66

– Cooler temperatures are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is expected to reach 66-degrees. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will see slightly higher daytime temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s, and then temperatures are expected to cool off again by this weekend back into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

A stronger cold front will approach the Central Coast Monday night into Tuesday morning with increasing clouds and drizzle/light rain, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey. A deep marine layer will produce increasing clouds with areas of fog, mist, and even pockets of drizzle during the night and morning through Monday, he says.

Click here to read a full, 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

A deep marine layer will produce increasing clouds with areas of fog, mist, and even pockets of drizzle during the night and morning through Monday. In other words, it will be a dreary and spooky night on Halloween. ☁️🌔🎃 pic.twitter.com/eUMeeWXlZU — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) October 30, 2021

