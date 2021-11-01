Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Cooler fall weather in the forecast this week 

Posted: 7:04 am, November 1, 2021

Cooler fall weather in the forecast this weekMonday’s forecast is cloudy with a high of 66

– Cooler temperatures are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is expected to reach 66-degrees. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will see slightly higher daytime temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s, and then temperatures are expected to cool off again by this weekend back into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

A stronger cold front will approach the Central Coast Monday night into Tuesday morning with increasing clouds and drizzle/light rain, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey. A deep marine layer will produce increasing clouds with areas of fog, mist, and even pockets of drizzle during the night and morning through Monday, he says.

