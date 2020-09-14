Cooler temperatures and better air quality in the forecast for Paso Robles

–Some relief appears to be on the horizon for North County in the form of cooler temperatures and better air quality, according to forecasters.

Today’s forecasted high temperature is 89-degrees, followed by an expected high of 91 on Tuesday and 94 on Wednesday, then temperatures are expected to drop below 90-degrees into the upper 80s for the end of the week and moving into the weekend. By next week, high temperatures could move to the low 80s.

The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District is forecasting “unhealthy for sensitive groups” air quality today and through Wednesday, which is expected to move to “moderate” by the end of the week. People who are very sensitive to air pollution should limit time outside during midday, afternoon and early evening.

To see an air quality forecast for the county, click here.

To view a full 10-day weather forecast, click here.

For more information about the status of the fires in CA that are impacting local air quality, click here.

