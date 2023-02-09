Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 9, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Cooler temperatures, chance of rain in the forecast
  • Follow Us!

Cooler temperatures, chance of rain in the forecast 

Posted: 8:00 am, February 9, 2023 by News Staff

rainfall paso robles

Daytime high temperatures predicted to drop by almost 20 degrees in next few days

– Paso Robles should expect a chance of rain on Saturday and cooler temperatures starting Saturday and into next week, according to Weather Underground.

Today’s daytime high is forecast at 71. Tomorrow’s high is an expected 66, and by Saturday, temperatures are expected to only reach the mid-50s. Saturday also brings a 49% chance of up to .06-inches of rain.

The current season rainfall total is 18.6 inches.

Click here to view a full 10-day forecast from Weather Underground. 

weather forecast

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.