Cooler temperatures, chance of rain in the forecast

Daytime high temperatures predicted to drop by almost 20 degrees in next few days

– Paso Robles should expect a chance of rain on Saturday and cooler temperatures starting Saturday and into next week, according to Weather Underground.

Today’s daytime high is forecast at 71. Tomorrow’s high is an expected 66, and by Saturday, temperatures are expected to only reach the mid-50s. Saturday also brings a 49% chance of up to .06-inches of rain.

The current season rainfall total is 18.6 inches.

Click here to view a full 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

