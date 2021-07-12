Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Cooler temperatures in the forecast this week for North County 

July 12, 2021

Wednesday’s forecast is a high of 82-degrees

-Paso Robles should see triple-digit heat to start off the week but a 20-degree cooldown is in the forecast mid-week, according to Weather Underground and PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey.

There is a severe weather alert in effect for Paso Robles. The National Weather Service is warning of dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 101 to 111 degrees, hottest today. Overnight temperatures should be in the 74 to 84 degree range in the warmer valleys.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses for anyone, especially for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.

The public is advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Call 911 in case of heat stroke.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground. 

 

The Paso Robles Airport hit a record high of 115-degrees on Saturday, according to Lindsey:

 

