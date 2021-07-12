Cooler temperatures in the forecast this week for North County

Wednesday’s forecast is a high of 82-degrees

-Paso Robles should see triple-digit heat to start off the week but a 20-degree cooldown is in the forecast mid-week, according to Weather Underground and PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey.

There is a severe weather alert in effect for Paso Robles. The National Weather Service is warning of dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 101 to 111 degrees, hottest today. Overnight temperatures should be in the 74 to 84 degree range in the warmer valleys.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses for anyone, especially for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.

The public is advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Call 911 in case of heat stroke.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

SLO County weather forecast for the week of July 11: Triple-digit heat, then cooling https://t.co/zZPOcpButY — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) July 11, 2021

The Paso Robles Airport hit a record high of 115-degrees on Saturday, according to Lindsey:

The Paso Robles Airport hit 115 degrees at 3 p.m. today, breaking the old daily record of 114° set 60 years ago. At the same time, Diablo Canyon along the coastline reported 58 degrees, a 57-degree gradient, the largest I have ever seen! @SLOTribune @capitalweather #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ecbpsU47K3 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) July 10, 2021

Advertisement

Share this post!

email