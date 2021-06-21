Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Cooler temperatures start off the week in Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:32 am, June 21, 2021 by News Staff

paso robles weather

Triple-digit temperatures should return by the weekend

–Cooler temperatures are expected to start off the week in Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground and PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey. Weather Underground is predicting a high on Monday of 82-degrees, highs in the upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and the possibility of triple-digit temperatures again by the weekend.

Click here to view a full 10-day forecast from Weather Underground. 

According to Lindsey, the low pressure could even bring a drizzle to the coastal areas:

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
