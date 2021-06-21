Cooler temperatures start off the week in Paso Robles

Triple-digit temperatures should return by the weekend

–Cooler temperatures are expected to start off the week in Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground and PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey. Weather Underground is predicting a high on Monday of 82-degrees, highs in the upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and the possibility of triple-digit temperatures again by the weekend.

Click here to view a full 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

According to Lindsey, the low pressure could even bring a drizzle to the coastal areas:

Today (the first day of summer) through tomorrow, drizzle is forecast along the shoreline during the overnight as a trough of low pressure develops along the Central Coast. Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo will only reach the 70s, while the beaches remain in the 50s on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/KpLfvCs3wc — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) June 21, 2021

