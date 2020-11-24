Cooler weather and sunny skies in the forecast for Thanksgiving holiday weekend 

Thunderhead clouds over Atascadero Lake earlier this month.
–The North County should see temperatures in the upper to mid-60s this week and into the weekend, according to Weather Underground. Sunny skies are anticipated as well, with no chance of precipitation in the forecast.
To view a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles, click here.
News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.