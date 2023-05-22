Cooler weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Monday’s forecasted high is 81

– Residents of Paso Robles can anticipate cooler temperatures this week. According to Weather Underground, the city will experience a gradual decline in temperatures throughout the week, followed by a slight warming trend towards the weekend.

On Monday, locals can expect temperatures to reach a high of 81 degrees Fahrenheit, providing a warm start to the week. A slight cool down is expected on Tuesday, as temperatures are projected to drop to a more moderate 67 degrees Fahrenheit.

From Wednesday through Friday, the weather will maintain a consistent range of mid-to-upper 60s. Looking ahead to the weekend, the temperature is expected to rise once again, returning to the mid-70s.

No rain is in the forecast for the upcoming days, and partly cloudy skies will prevail throughout much of the week. This week Paso Robles will experience overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.