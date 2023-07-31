Cooler weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

High temperatures expected to be in the 80s by mid-week

– Cooler weather is in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to the latest forecast by Weather Underground. Monday’s forecast will start out warm with a forecasted high of 101, but Tuesday and Wednesday should see a considerable cooling trend with Tuesday’s high forecast being 89 and Wednesday’s at 83.

Temperatures will begin to warm up again starting on Thursday with a high temperature of 90. Friday’s forecast is 94, and Saturday and Sunday should see triple digits once again. Overnight lows will start in the mid-’50s lowering to the low 50s mid-week and then moving back into the low 60s by the weekend.

Click here to see a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.