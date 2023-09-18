Cooler weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Cool down expected mid-week

– Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for Paso Robles this week as fall approaches, according to the latest weather forecast from Weather Underground.

Monday’s expected high is 80, followed by an expected high of 84 on Tuesday. Temperatures should cool off on Wednesday to 75, and 70 on Thursday before warming again back into the low 80s. Overnight lows should be in the mid-to-low 50s.

