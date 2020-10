Cooler weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

–While the week will start off warm, with high temperatures expected in the low 90s, by the end of the week and into the weekend they could reach as low as the upper 70s, according to Weather Underground.

The cooler weather will also bring clouds, and even a slight chance of rain or precipitation over the weekend.

To view a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles, click here.

