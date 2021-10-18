Cooler weather in the forecast this week, possibility of rain in the future 

Paso Robles News|Monday, October 18, 2021
Posted: 7:13 am, October 18, 2021 by News Staff

weather forecast paso robles

Forecast predicts 50-percent chance of rain on Sunday

– Cooler temperatures are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is 67-degrees but by Thursday the daytime high is expected to peak at 80. Weather Underground is forecasting a 50-percent chance of rain on Sunday and into Monday of next week.

Pockets of drizzle/light rain showers are expected early Monday morning in some areas along the Central Coast and heavier precipitation could fall in Northern California today, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey.

Paso Robles received .02-inches of rain overnight on Sunday, the first rain of the season. The season total is currently at .02-inches.

Click here to read a full, 10-day forecast from Weather Underground. 

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.