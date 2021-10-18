Cooler weather in the forecast this week, possibility of rain in the future

Forecast predicts 50-percent chance of rain on Sunday

– Cooler temperatures are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is 67-degrees but by Thursday the daytime high is expected to peak at 80. Weather Underground is forecasting a 50-percent chance of rain on Sunday and into Monday of next week.

Pockets of drizzle/light rain showers are expected early Monday morning in some areas along the Central Coast and heavier precipitation could fall in Northern California today, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey.

Paso Robles received .02-inches of rain overnight on Sunday, the first rain of the season. The season total is currently at .02-inches.

Pockets of drizzle/light rain showers are expected early Monday morning along the Central Coast; however, the #ECMWF and #GFS models are advertising gale-force southerly winds and rain on Oct. 24, 25, and 26. Heavier precipitation could fall in Northern California. 🌬️🌧️ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2uDAJO4S8a — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) October 18, 2021

