Cooler weather on its way for North County

–Temperatures in the North County are expected to cool off by nearly 30-degrees over the next week, according to the forecast by Weather Underground.

Monday will start off warm, with an expected high of 91, but by Friday, temperatures could cool as low as the low-to-mid 60s. Mid-week highs should be in the upper 80s.

To view a full, 10-day forecast, click here.

Share this post!

email

Related