Cooler weather to start off the week in North County 

Posted: 7:20 am, July 4, 2022 by News Staff

sunshine

High of 85 expected today

– A significant cool down is expected to start off the week in Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s expected high is 85 degrees, and Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s expected high temperature is 83 degrees.

By Thursday, temperatures are expected to warm up again back into the lower-to-mid 90s and remain there over the weekend and into next week. Overnight lows will be in the 50s this week.

Click here to view a 10 day forecast from Weather Underground.

high temps

