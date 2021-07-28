Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 29, 2021
Coroner’s office identifies body discovered at Lake Nacimiento 

Posted: 4:50 pm, July 28, 2021 by News Staff
Lake Nacimiento water level

Lake Nacimiento.

Victim identified as 29-year-old Jesus Munoz Vargas of Los Banos

–The Coroner’s Unit of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body which was discovered at Lake Nacimiento last month.

The victim is identified as 29-year-old Jesus Munoz Vargas of Los Banos. He was reported missing from that city on June 5.

The body was discovered on June 26 but efforts to ID the victim were hampered by the condition of the body when it was located, according to the sheriff’s office.

Coroner investigators identified the body and notified next of kin. No foul play is suspected.

Comments

