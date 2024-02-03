Council adopts new state building standards

City council meeting highlights

– At its regular meeting on Jan. 16, the Paso Robles City Council did the following:

Read a proclamation in honor of the Paso Robles Rotary Club’s 100th anniversary.

Adopted the 2022 edition of the California Building Standards Code with local amendments. Click here to read the staff report.

Approved Amendment No. 2 to the “Memorandum of Agreement Regarding Preparation of a Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin” to allow the County of San Luis Obispo to serve as an additional contracting agent on behalf of the Paso Basin Cooperative Committee.

Received and filed the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) Fiscal Year 2023-2024 first quarter report and directed staff to disburse payment in the amount of $55,500 as stipulated in the current Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ECHO; approved the first amendment to the ECHO supplemental MOU; and disbanded the temporary ECHO Ad Hoc Committee.

Introduced an ordinance of the City Council of the City of El Paso de Robles amending Chapter 9.05 of Title 9 of the Paso Robles Municipal Code to include bicycle pump tracks. The pump track at Barney Schwartz Park is scheduled to open in March of this year, pending weather. Click here to read the staff report.

Received a presentation on and approved the findings of the recently completed Airport Assessment Report conducted by Aviation Management Consulting Group (AMCG). The report provides the city a detailed roadmap for the orderly and continued successful development of the Airport. The timeline to complete all recommendations in the Airport Assessment is likely to take more than 15 years. Any funding required will be presented to the council during regularly scheduled budget discussions as needed.

The next regular council meeting is on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m., in person at 1000 Spring Street and via livestream at prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts and prior to noon the day of the meeting.

Share To Social Media