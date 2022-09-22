City council adopts water system master plan, reviews capital projects
Updates from Sept. 20 city council meeting
– The Paso Robles City Council met Tuesday and received a status update on capital projects in the city. The council also held the first reading of an amendment to the Paso Robles Municipal Code allowing rates for water service fees to be established by resolution, rather than by ordinance, and adopted the 2020 Water System Master Plan, among other items.
Highlights from the meeting, as sent by the city, are as follows. The recording is available at www.prcity.com/youtube.
The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.
Council did the following:
- Read a proclamation honoring for Councilmember Maria Garcia for her service to the community as a City Councilmember from 2018 to 2022.
- Read a proclamation in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
- Read a proclamation in honor of PRHS teacher Geoffrey Land for being named SLO County Teacher of the Year.
- Received a status update on capital projects currently underway throughout the city. Click here to view the presentation.
- Completed the process to form a Community Facilities District in the Beechwood development to provide maintenance and services including roadways, parks, open space as well as police, fire, and community services. Click here to read the staff report.
- Held the first reading of an amendment to the Paso Robles Municipal Code allowing rates for water service fees to be established by resolution, rather than by ordinance. The city is still required to follow Proposition 218 noticing mandates to increase water rates. This change, if approved, will allow the city to implement water rate increases in a more timely manner. Click here to read the staff report.
- Approved new airport minimum standards in advance of the 2023 expiration of the current contract with the airport fixed based operator. The city is obligated under its assurances with the federal government to provide regulatory guidance to airport users that assures fair and equal treatment to all providers of aviation services. Click here to view the presentation.
- Adopted the city’s Water System Master Plan – The updated plan evaluates system improvements needed to replace older water system assets that have reached the end of their service life, addresses capacity deficiencies in the existing distribution system, and accommodates new development and changes since the previous master plan update. Click here to view the presentation.
- Approved the 2022-24 federal and state legislative platform. The legislative platform is a tool for the city to promote and preserve the city’s interests at the local, state, and federal levels. The document outlines the city’s position on priority issues and other topics affecting the city’s short-, mid-and long-term objectives. Click here to read the staff report.
The next regular council meeting is on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m., in person and via Livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comments can be made during the meeting in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts, and prior to noon the day of the meeting.