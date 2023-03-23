Council approves budget for July 4th celebration
Highlights from most recent Paso Robles City Council meeting
– At its March 21, 2023 meeting, Paso Robles City Council did the following:
- Read a proclamation for 2023 Education and Sharing Day
- Received an update from Central Coast Community Energy (3CE)
- Received the Fire Department Annual Report for 2022
- Approved an appeal to a Paso Robles Planning Commission decision for the Thorndyke Business Park on Wisteria Lane and Germaine Way. The approval allows future builders of park parcels to continue to get certain project approvals at the Design Review Committee level rather than having to go through a Planning Commission hearing. View the presentation on YouTube.
- Approved the 2023 July 4th Celebration at Barney Schwartz Park at a budget of $151,00 with program additions including 2 live bands, an expanded family game area and food trucks inside the park. There will also be sponsorship opportunities this year. Travel Paso has agreed to be a major sponsor again this year. The event is free to the public. View the presentation on YouTube.
- Received the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Quarterly Budget Report and approved the requested amendments. View the presentation on YouTube.
- Received and filed the second quarterly report from the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) and directed staff to disburse funds in the amount of $55,500 in accordance with the current memorandum of understanding with ECHO. View the presentation on YouTube.
This is a subset of items considered by the council. The full agenda can be found at www.prcity.com/meetings.
The next regular City Council meeting is on Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m., in person and via live stream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts and prior to noon the day of the meeting.
-Sent by the City of Paso Robles.
