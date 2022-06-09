Council approves changes to short-term rental ordinance

Highlights from Paso Robles City Council Meeting

– Highlights from the Paso Robles City Council meeting held on June 7, as sent by the City of Paso Robles are as follows.

The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

The recording is available at prcity.com/youtube.

Council did the following:

Read a proclamation designating June 18, 2022, Juneteenth Day in Paso Robles, and read a proclamation in honor of Amateur Radio Week.

Received an update on the City’s Emergency Notification System from Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta. Click here to view the presentation. Five ways to receive information on local emergencies, currently:

– Emergency Alert System: On local TV and Radio, activated by local officials during an emergency, tested on the first Thursday of every month.

– Wireless Emergency Alerts: Via cell phone within a 10-mile radius of emergency (includes Amber Alerts).

– Reverse 911: Must register your phone through SLO Sheriff’s Office, link on the Paso Fire web page.

– ZoneHaven: Paso Fire is currently developing this tool for use for evacuation management, should be done early to mid-2023.

– Route Alerting – PA system on fire or police vehicle, used when other systems are down.

Approved 15 items on the Consent Calendar. Click here to view the agenda.

Approved a permanent short-term rental ordinance that increases neighborhood noticing requirements to 100 feet surrounding any STR. With council direction, changes to fees, number of permits, or enforcement matters may be considered by the council at a future date. Click here to see the presentation.

Held a public hearing and tallied ballots for the annual Levy of Landscape & Lighting Maintenance District No. 1 (Riverglen, Sunset Ridge, Union, etc.) Ballots were opened and tallied during the meeting for the 9 zones open to balloting, two levy increases passed and seven failed.

The Paso Robles Landscape & Lighting Maintenance District No. 1 (LLD) was formed in 1989 for the ongoing maintenance of streetlights, hardscapes, detention basins, parkways, median islands, open space, slopes, and other related appurtenant facilities. Balloting nine sub-areas was necessary for FY 2022-23 because maximum assessments do not currently meet the fully funded maintenance requirements. Landscape maintenance services will be decreased in the sub-areas that did not approve the increase in levies. Click here to view the presentation.

Held a public hearing renewing the Paso Robles Tourism Improvement District (PRTID) for a ten-year term and levying a two percent (2-percent) assessment on all lodging businesses within the district, beginning July 1, 2022. The PRTID is a benefit assessment district that performs destination marketing and sales promotion efforts on behalf of lodging-related businesses within the City of Paso Robles. The city collects the assessment, on behalf of the PRTID, on a monthly basis (including any delinquencies, penalties, and interest) from each lodging business located within the district, then forwards the collected assessments to the PRTID. Click here to read the staff report.

Discussed the new State-mandated drought response, reviewed the City’s current water supply and demand; and implemented Level 2 Water Demand Reduction Measuresas required by the state and outlined in the City’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan. During the period of a Level 2 condition, all water customers shall be required to comply with all Level 1 condition measures currently in place, and also shall comply with the following conservation measures:

1. The city shall establish and post a schedule for the months in which all landscape irrigation shall be limited to no more than three assigned days per week. Such schedule shall also specify any limited exceptions to such restrictions.

2. Watering of landscaping shall be prohibited during and within forty-eight hours of rainfall.

3. All irrigation of ornamental turf in public street medians shall be prohibited

Click here to view the presentation.

This is a subset of the items on the agenda, the full agenda can be viewed here and interested parties can view the meeting presentations and discussion here via YouTube.

The next regular council meeting is on Tuesday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m., in person and via Livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube.

Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com prior to noon the day of the meeting.

