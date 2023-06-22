Council approves development plan for Peterbilt Truck dealership

Paso Robles City Council meeting highlights from June 20

– At its June 20, 2023 meeting, Paso Robles City Council did the following:

Approved the Peterbilt Truck dealership development plan and off-site billboard sign conditional use permit for the property located at 2805 Theatre Drive. Click here to view the staff report.

Read a proclamation in honor of Amateur Radio Week.

Received annual updates from the community services department, the administrative services department, and the city manager’s office.

Council convened as the City of Paso Robles Groundwater Sustainability Agency Board to receive and file a proposed statement of equity that will be included in the next groundwater sustainability plan update. Councilman John Hamon submitted a draft letter to the Paso Basin Cooperative Committee as an alternative to County Supervisor Bruce Gibson’s draft submittal. No action was required. Click here to view the draft statement. Click here to see the staff report.

Approved a weed abatement resolution, confirming the existence of weeds or noxious growth creating a potential fire hazard and ordering their abatement. 31 properties within city limits will have their weed abatement performed by the city. Costs associated with the city-ordered work will be recouped via direct invoice or through a special assessment lien on the negligent properties, if necessary. The charges for each of the unabated properties cover the full cost of the abatement, including administrative costs. Click here to view the staff report.

Held a public hearing and approved consumer price index annual inflationary adjustments, annual position-based adjustments, and amendments to the comprehensive fee schedule for the fiscal year 2023-24. Click here to view the staff report.

Received a mid-budget update and approved the fiscal year 2023-24 budget amendments, general fund appropriations limit, and master pay schedule. Click here to view the staff report.

This is a subset of items considered by the council. The full agenda can be found at www.prcity.com/meetings.

The next regular council meeting is on Tuesday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m., in person at 1000 Spring Street and via live stream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling 805-865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts and prior to noon the day of the meeting.

