City council approves new fees at Paso Robles Airport 

Highlights from Aug. 1 Paso Robles City Council meeting

– At its Aug.1, meeting, Paso Robles City Council did the following:

Received an update on current capital Improvement and parks projects around the city, including westside street repairs, Fire Station 3, law enforcement facilities, the Uptown Family Park water feature, the Sherwood Park pickleball complex, Barney Schwartz bike pump track and the shade structure between the Veterans’ and Senior centers.

Approved updates to the airport division fees, to be included in the city’s comprehensive fee schedule. The new rates will go into effect on Sept, 1. Changes included new fees, modifications to several fee descriptions, the discontinuation of obsolete fees, and the restructuring of fees to better align the fees with costs associated with the operations and maintenance of the Airport. Click here to read the staff report. The new fees are:

This is a subset of items considered by the council. The full agenda can be found at www.prcity.com/meetings.

The next regular council meeting is on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 6:30 p.m., in person at 1000 Spring Street and via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts and prior to noon the day of the meeting.

