City Council condemns Hamas attacks, re-affirms masking guidance 

Paso Robles City Council meeting highlights from Nov. 7

– At its regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7, Paso Robles City Council adopted a resolution condemning attacks by Hamas against Israel, and adopted a resolution declaring all businesses within the City of Paso Robles as “essential” businesses and clarifying that the use of masks by residents is a personal preference, among other items.

Highlights from the council meeting, as sent by the City of Paso Robles, are as follows:

Read proclamations in honor of National Hospice Care Month, National Apprenticeship Week, and Law Enforcement Records and Support Personnel Day.

Received the monthly capital projects update, reviewing the status of ongoing projects being undertaken by the city – The update included information on upcoming street repairs, the Niblick Corridor traffic signal upgrade, Fire Station 3, Barney Schwartz Park bicycle pump track, senior/veteran’s centers shared patio cover, the Sherwood Park pickleball court complex, and the new corporation yard and utilities building. (Presentation is at the one hour, seven minute mark of the YouTube video embedded below.)

Approved a master services agreement for advanced metering infrastructure data management system for remote water metering – Meter retrofitting and software integration will take place in 2024 with the new meters becoming operational by April of 2025. Click here to read the staff report. (Presentation and discussion is at the one hour, 49 minute mark.)

Received the Fiscal Year 2023-24 quarterly budget report, approved the amended authorized position listing, the revised master pay schedule, and budget amendments – Actual revenues and expenditures to date are on track to meet projections.

Adopted a resolution condemning attacks by Hamas against Israel – The City of El Paso de Robles affirmed its support of Israel’s right to defend its people and “affirmed respect for human rights, international law, and the sanctity of human life should always prevail over conflict and discord.” (Discussion is at 2 hour 37 minute mark.)

Adopted a resolution declaring all businesses within the City of Paso Robles as ‘Essential’ businesses and clarifying that the use of masks by residents is a personal preference. The City Council is authorized to make and enforce local regulations that are not in conflict with state or federal laws. (Discussion is at the 2 hours and 57 minute mark.)

City Manager Ty Lewis unveiled the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Report, which serves as a progress report on how the City of Paso Robles is meeting the council’s goals for 2022-2024. This is the first time the city has created a comprehensive annual report of this depth. Click here for more information about the report.

This is a subset of items considered by the city council. The full agenda can be found at www.prcity.com/meetings.

