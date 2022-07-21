City council discusses cannabis regulation, homelessness strategic plan

City council highlights from July 19 meeting

– The Paso Robles City Council met Tuesday and discussed the cannabis governance framework in Paso Robles, as well as the city’s strategic plan to address homelessness, among other topics. Highlights from the meeting, as sent by the City of Paso Robles, are as follows:

Received a presentation from HDL Companies on cannabis regulation, compliance, policy development, taxation, and a preliminary fiscal analysis – Council reaffirmed their desire to advance the development of a cannabis governance framework, potentially including recreational retail cannabis sales, policy development and public outreach. The council directed staff to hold public meetings in August as a first step toward adopting a cannabis ordinance later this year. View the presentation here.

The objective of the initiative is to reduce homelessness by ensuring that people at risk of losing housing can retain it, and those experiencing homelessness can equitably secure safe housing with appropriate support, minimizing trauma to the individual, the community and the environment. The county’s goal is to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness countywide to 50-percent of the current level within five years. View the presentation. Read a ‘Parks Make Life Better’ proclamation – celebrating the importance of access to local parks, recreation programs, open space, and facilities as a respite for all residents; and commending the City Maintenance Division and the Paso Robles Youth Sports Council for their support in recreational programming to provide residents with safe park spaces to gather, play organized sports, host family celebrations and more.

– celebrating the importance of access to local parks, recreation programs, open space, and facilities as a respite for all residents; and commending the City Maintenance Division and the Paso Robles Youth Sports Council for their support in recreational programming to provide residents with safe park spaces to gather, play organized sports, host family celebrations and more. Deferred action on rescinding a resolution approving a 2016 purchase agreement with the 16th District Agricultural Association to sell a 5-acre portion of Pioneer Park to the Paso Robles Event Center – The item will come back for further discussion at the first meeting in November. Listen to the discussion here.

This is only a subset of items approved at this meeting, for the complete agenda and accompanying staff reports and supporting documentation, click here.

The recording of the full meeting is available at www.prcity.com/youtube.

The next regular City Council meeting is on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m., in person and via Livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts and prior to noon the day of the meeting.

