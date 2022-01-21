Council discusses construction projects, groundwater, honors the late Bill Pluma

Paso Robles City council meeting highlights for Jan. 18

– Highlights from the Paso Robles City Council meeting, held on Jan. 18, as sent by the City of Paso Robles, are as follows.

The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

The recording is available at www.prcity.com/youtube.

Council did the following:

Received a COVID-19 update from Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta, outlining the data of the current surge in cases in SLO County and reminding residents of what to do if they are required to quarantine or isolate as a result of exposure to COVID-19.

Received an update on recently completed projects and projects that are underway. Completed projects include new LED scoreboards and softball field renovations at Barney Schwartz Park and a new roof at Uptown Family Park. Projects in progress include a new water feature at Uptown Family Park, a patio shade sail at Centennial Park, the bicycle pump track at Barney Schwartz Park, the pickleball court complex at Sherwood Park and City Park tree trimming. Capital Projects that are underway include the Union Road Fire and Safety Training Center and the roundabout at Golden Hill and Union (in bid process now). Upcoming projects include Creston Road Corridor improvements to begin construction this summer; and the 24th Street bridge replacement, in design now with construction to begin in 2024-2025.

Received an update on the plans for seeking a Spaceport designation for the Paso Robles airport and the creation of a Tech Corridor around the airport, staff will give a more detailed report to city council in February.

General Public Comment – Many residents gave public comment to request upgrades to the softball fields at Barney Schwartz Park and for the concession stand to reopen. Staff has plans to request an increase in funding for BSP and park users were reminded that their league can run the concession stand as a fundraising opportunity at no charge except a cleaning fee.

Approved an amendment to the Franchise Agreement with Paso Waste & Recycle (PRW), extending the franchise agreement through 2032. This is a 5-year extension to the existing franchise agreement with PRW that expires in 2027. PRW provides residents with solid waste pickup, curbside recycling, and management of organic waste as required by state regulations in Senate Bill 1383. PRW will submit a financial plan to the city, by July of 2022, that will outline costs for an anaerobic digester for converting organic waste to renewable gas and compost for local use. If a new anaerobic digester is authorized by city council a new rate study will be necessary and subsequently presented to city council by Dec. 31, 2022. PRW will apply to the state’s $200 million grant program to help pay for the anaerobic digester.

Approved the application to and execution of a grant agreement with the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) to be used for the implementation of Groundwater Sustainability Plans. Through pre-determined grant award formulas developed by DWR, the Paso Basin is eligible to receive up to $7,600,000 in 2021 Sustainable Groundwater Management (SGM) Grant Program funding.

Held a tribute to Bill Pluma, a valued city and community volunteer who passed away in December. Pluma volunteered for dozens of organizations in Paso Robles over the past 20 years, including many city programs. View the full tribute here.

The meeting was adjourned in honor of Bill Pluma, may he rest in peace.

The next regular City Council meeting is on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., in person and via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com.

For those attending in person, the council chamber will be at limited capacity to allow for compliance with the social distancing recommendations of the state and county health departments. Masks will be required for all individuals in the council chamber. If maximum capacity is met in council chamber, additional attendees will be asked to participate in the meeting via the remote options listed below.

To participate remotely, residents can listen to the meeting live on the radio at 1230AM or livestream the meeting at www.prcity.com/youtube, and call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the meeting and remain open throughout the meeting to ensure the opportunity to comment on each item heard by the council.

Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

