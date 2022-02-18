Council reviews improvement projects, both completed and in-progress

Paso Robles City Council meeting highlights from Feb. 15

– Highlights from the Paso Robles City Council meeting, held on Feb. 15, 2022, as sent by the City of Paso Robles, are as follows. The recording is available at www.prcity.com/youtube.

The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

Council did the following:

Received an update on COVID-19 data and a reminder that the statewide and county indoor mask mandates will be lifted on Wednesday, Feb. 16 for vaccinated individuals. Restrictions remain for unvaccinated individuals, schools, healthcare settings, congregate care facilities, public transport, and corrections facilities.

Received a status update on capital projects both completed and in progress. Completed projects include: Westside streets pavement rehabilitation, pavement rehab on Rambouillet, Nicklaus and Stoney Creek; 32nd & Oak pedestrian improvements; City Park tree trimming. In progress projects include: Union Road Safety & Training Center, Law Enforcement Facilities at 4305 Second Wind way, roundabout at Golden Hill & Union, airport lights upgrade, Uptown Family Park water feature replacement, Centennial Park patio shade sale, Bicycle Pump Track at Barney Schwartz Park, Sherwood Park pickleball complex.

Approved deferral of fees from the Paso Robles Housing Authority for the Paso Robles Housing Authority for the construction of a five-building, 69-unit, affordable housing project in the Olsen Planning Area 1. Fees deferred are Water Connection Fees, Sewer Connection Fees, Development Impact Fees, and Building Permit Fees. The deferral of city fees will be evidenced by a loan agreement, with a 30-year note in principal amount of the deferred city fees, bearing simple interest of 3.75-percent annually and secured by a deed of trust recorded against the project.

Endorsed the 5-year strategic plans for the Paso Robles Library and Recreation Divisions. Council authorized the expenditure of creating the plans to continue to meet the quality-of-life needs of a growing community. City staff and consultants sought input from a myriad of community members and organizations, uncovering themes of improved access to services, restoring paid staff, redefining volunteerism, and celebrating diversity which are aligned with City Council goals and serve as the foundation of the 5-year action plans.

Reviewed the Budget Process and Timeline for Fiscal Years 2022-23 and 2023-24 and directed staff to return to a two-year budget cycle and move forward with noticing/community outreach for the February 26th workshop; and endorsed the proposed budget development calendar.

